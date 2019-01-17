Le top des films 2018

Et voilà un petit top pour 2018.
Pour rappel: Top 2017, Top 2016, Top 2015, Top 2014, Top 2013, Top 2012, Top 2011, Top 2010, Top 2009, Top en 2008, Top en 2007 , Top en 2004-2005-2006
Les « pas encore vus »
The Florida project, La douleur, Revenge , Phantom Thread, Lady bird, Isle of dogs, The death of Stalin, Au poste , Under the silver lake, First Reformed, Girl, En liberté!, Suspiria, BlacKkKlansman, Burning, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Capharnaum
Le top 2018
I, Tonya, bande-annonce, ce film est juste génial … et dire que tout est vrai 😉
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), bande-annonce
Call Me by Your Name, bande-annonce
Ready Player One, bande-annonce
The Sisters Brothers, bande-annonce
The ballad of Buster Scruggs, bande-annonce
Mentions honorables
Le monde est à toi, bande-annonce
Mission Impossible – Fallout, bande-annonce
The shape of water, bande-annonce
Jusqu’à la garde, bande-annonce
Sicario: Day of the Soldado, bande-annonce