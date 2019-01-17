Le top des films 2018

roulive Cinema

Et voilà un petit top pour 2018.

Pour rappel: Top 2017,  Top 2016Top 2015Top 2014,  Top 2013,  Top 2012Top 2011Top 2010,  Top  2009 Top en 2008, Top en 2007 , Top en 2004-2005-2006

Les « pas encore vus »

The Florida project, La douleurRevenge , Phantom Thread, Lady bird, Isle of dogsThe death of Stalin,  Au poste , Under the silver lake,  First ReformedGirl, En liberté!, SuspiriaBlacKkKlansman, Burning, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Capharnaum

Le top 2018

hero_I-Tonya-2017

I, Tonya, bande-annonce, ce film est juste génial … et dire que tout est vrai 😉

636495450252280507-ROCKWELL-THREE-BILLBOARDS-OUTSIDE-EBBING-MISSOURI-95334081

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), bande-annonce

Brody-Call-Me-By-Your-Name-1

Call Me by Your Name, bande-annonce

0-cover

Ready Player One, bande-annonce

https_blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaws.comuploadscardimage749332e137dee6-8fa8-472d-8530-4ba865ea2bc0

A Quiet Place, bande-annonce

ghostland-horror

Ghostland, bande-annonce

hereditary.png

Hereditary, bande-annonce

screenshot 2019-01-17 at 17.31.06

Leave no Trace, bande-annonce

screenshot 2019-01-17 at 17.36.26

The Sisters Brothers, bande-annonce

screenshot 2019-01-17 at 17.34.52

The ballad of Buster Scruggs, bande-annonce

 

Mentions honorables

Le grand bain, bande-annonce

Le monde est à toi, bande-annonce

Mission Impossible – Fallout, bande-annonce

Blindspotting, bande-annonce

22 July, bande-annonce

Upgrade, bande-annonce

Widows, bande-annonce

Sparring, bande-annonce

The shape of water, bande-annonce

Molly’s game, bande-annonce

Darkest Hour, bande-annonce

Unsane, bande-annonce

Jusqu’à la garde, bande-annonce

Downrange, bande-annonce

Dans la brume,  bande-annonce

Tully, bande-annonce

Sicario: Day of the Soldado, bande-annonce

 

Publicités

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s