Le top des films 2017

Petite année cinéma 2017 malheureusement, mais quelques pépites néanmoins. Je n’ai cependant pas encore vu 3 films dont j’ai entendu le plus grand bien: Au revoir là-haut de Dupontel, The Square et sa palme de Cannes, et surtout le Beautiful Day / You were never really here de Lynne Ramsay.

Pour rappel: Top 2016, Top 2015, Top 2014, Top 2013, Top 2012, Top 2011, Top 2010, Top 2009, Top en 2008, Top en 2007 , Top en 2004-2005-2006

Les « pas encore vus »

Moonlight, 20th Century Women, The edge of seventeen, Les fantômes d’Ismaël, Their finest, Prevenge, Thor Ragnarok, Au revoir là-haut, You were bever really here, The square, Coco, Paddington 2

Le top 2017

1/ Dunkirk, bande-annonce

2/ Brimstone, bande-annonce

3/ La La land, bande-annonce

4/ Nocturnal Animals, bande-annonce

5/ The Lost City of Z, bande-annonce

6/ Le Sens de la fête, bande-annonce

7/ Baby Driver, bande-annonce

8/ Grave, bande-annonce

9/ Blade Runner 2049, bande-annonce

10/ Hounds of love, bande-annonce

11/ Manchester by the sea, bande-annonce

12/ Get Out, bande-annonce

13/ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, bande-annonce

14/ Good time, bande-annonce

15/ American Honey, bande-annonce

Mentions honorables

The Big sick, bande-annonce

The girl with all the gifts, bande-annonce

Logan, bande-annonce

Patients, bande-annonce

Lion, bande-annonce

The Meyerowitz Stories, bande-annonce

Detroit, bande-annonce

La fille de Brest, bande-annonce

War for the Planet of the Apes, bande-annonce

It comes at night, bande-annonce

The founder, bande-annonce

The Defiant Ones, bande-annonce

Monsieur et Madame Adelman, bande-annonce

Rock’n Roll, bande-annonce

A Ghost Story, bande-annonce

Weiner, bande-annonce

Get me Roger Stone, bande-annonce

Publicités