Le top des films 2017

Petite année cinéma 2017 malheureusement, mais quelques pépites néanmoins. Je n’ai cependant pas encore vu 3 films dont j’ai entendu le plus grand bien: Au revoir là-haut de Dupontel, The Square et sa palme de Cannes, et surtout le Beautiful Day / You were never really here de Lynne Ramsay.
Pour rappel: Top 2016, Top 2015, Top 2014, Top 2013, Top 2012, Top 2011, Top 2010, Top 2009, Top en 2008, Top en 2007 , Top en 2004-2005-2006
Les « pas encore vus »
Moonlight, 20th Century Women, The edge of seventeen, Les fantômes d’Ismaël, Their finest, Prevenge, Thor Ragnarok, Au revoir là-haut, You were bever really here, The square, Coco, Paddington 2
Le top 2017
1/ Dunkirk, bande-annonce
4/ Nocturnal Animals, bande-annonce
5/ The Lost City of Z, bande-annonce
6/ Le Sens de la fête, bande-annonce
8/ Grave, bande-annonce
9/ Blade Runner 2049, bande-annonce
10/ Hounds of love, bande-annonce
11/ Manchester by the sea, bande-annonce
12/ Get Out, bande-annonce
13/ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, bande-annonce
14/ Good time, bande-annonce
15/ American Honey, bande-annonce
Mentions honorables
The girl with all the gifts, bande-annonce
The Meyerowitz Stories, bande-annonce
La fille de Brest, bande-annonce
War for the Planet of the Apes, bande-annonce
It comes at night, bande-annonce
The Defiant Ones, bande-annonce
Monsieur et Madame Adelman, bande-annonce
Get me Roger Stone, bande-annonce