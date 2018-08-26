Le top des films 2018 (à fin août)

Les « pas encore vus »
The Florida project, La douleur, Revenge, Hostiles , Phantom Thread, Lady bird, Isle of dogs, The death of Stalin, En Guerre, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Au poste , City of lies, Under the silver lake, Le monde est à toi, First Reformed
Le top 2018 (à fin juin)
I, Tonya, bande-annonce, ce film est juste génial … et dire que tout est vrai 😉
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), bande-annonce
Call Me by Your Name, bande-annonce
Ready Player One, bande-annonce
Mentions honorables
The shape of water, bande-annonce
Molly’s game, bande-annonce, « Excellent début … et puis .. ben c’est moins bien »
Jusqu’à la garde, bande-annonce
Mission Impossible – Fallout, bande-annonce
