Le top des films 2018 (à fin août)

roulive Cinema

Les « pas encore vus »

The Florida project, La douleurRevenge, Hostiles , Phantom Thread, Lady bird, Isle of dogsThe death of Stalin, En Guerre, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Au poste , City of lies, Under the silver lake, Le monde est à toi, First Reformed

Le top 2018 (à fin juin)

hero_I-Tonya-2017

I, Tonya, bande-annonce, ce film est juste génial … et dire que tout est vrai 😉

636495450252280507-ROCKWELL-THREE-BILLBOARDS-OUTSIDE-EBBING-MISSOURI-95334081

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), bande-annonce

Brody-Call-Me-By-Your-Name-1

Call Me by Your Name, bande-annonce

0-cover

Ready Player One, bande-annonce

https_blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaws.comuploadscardimage749332e137dee6-8fa8-472d-8530-4ba865ea2bc0

A Quiet Place, bande-annonce

ghostland-horror

Ghostland, bande-annonce

hereditary.png

Hereditary, bande-annonce

7532121_ok-sparring-eclaircir-image_1000x625

Sparring, bande-annonce

 

Mentions honorables

The shape of water, bande-annonce

Molly’s game, bande-annonce, « Excellent début … et puis .. ben c’est moins bien »

Darkest Hour, bande-annonce

Unsane, bande-annonce

Jusqu’à la garde, bande-annonce

Downrange, bande-annonce

Dans la brume,  bande-annonce

Tully, bande-annonce

Mission Impossible – Fallout, bande-annonce

Publicités

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s